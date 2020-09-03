'Rashi' music composer Yashraj Mukhate reprises Zakir Khan's 'Hmm Accha Theeke'; calls it 'Zakurrrr'

While 'Yeh Rashi Thi' rap is still fresh in people's minds, the music composer Yashraj Mukhate has recreated another track - this time for Zakir Khan fans. A stand-up show of the renowned comedian where he gave the 'rythm' 'Hmm Accha Theeke', was reprised.

The brand new video is called 'Zakurrrr', based on how Zakir Khan had pronounced his name during the show. The stand-up comedian was heard saying, “Rhythm hai. Mushkil nai hai. Hmm. Achha Theeke. Do minute baat karti hai, kehti hai wow. Aur wo hai na Zakurrrr wala wo.”

Yashraj managed to make it a catchy tune, which has the 'rythm' spot on. He shared a glimpse of him producing the song in his studio and wrote, “Zakurrrr • Thank you for making us laugh @zakirkhan_208, hope you like this • Hmm. Achha. Theeke. #zakirkhan #yashrajmukhate.”

Here's the video:

Yashraj Mukhate has composed various raps but he got recognition after his video about 'Rashi' went viral. The episode was about Kokilaben taunting 'Rashi' for leaving the pressure cooker on gas with just water in it. 'Main Thi', 'Tum Thi', 'Kaun Tha', 'Yeh Rashi Thi', was what Kokilaben had said.

The rap by Mukhate went viral and he gained fame overnight. In fact, various memes started rotating around Rashi's act, which Kokilaben described as - 'chane cooker se nikaal diya aur khaali cooker gas pe chadha diya'.