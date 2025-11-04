Ranveer Singh’s Hair Care Routine: Celebrity stylist Darshan Yewalkar reveals secret behind his healthy hair

Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'
Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...
Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...
Gopichand Hinduja Dies: Indian-origin UK's richest man with wealth of Rs 409310 crore is survived by...
Gopichand Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group and richest man in UK, passes away at 85
At 59, Salman Khan shows off sculpted physique, powered by six-day workouts and simple home-cooked meals; See pics
LIFESTYLE
Celebrity hairstylist Darshan Yewalkar reveals Ranveer Singh’s simple yet powerful hair care routine.
When it comes to style, Ranveer Singh is known for his bold, experimental, and always groomed look. But behind those ever-changing hairstyles was his long-time hairstylist, Darshan Yewalkar, who has worked with the actor for over eight years. In a recent conversation, Darshan opened up about the process of styling Ranveer and revealed his simple yet effective hair care routine that keeps his hair healthy despite constant styling and product use.
While Ranveer is known for his daring hairstyles, from long locks to edgy cuts, maintaining hair health under constant stress from heat tools and products requires a disciplined routine. Darshan revealed that Ranveer’s hair care routine is tailored to his scalp and texture, focusing on nourishment and recovery between shoots.
'Everyone’s scalp, routine, and hair texture are different. You can’t follow the same plan for everyone,' Darshan emphasised. 'In Ranveer’s case, if we’re working on a film that involves heavy styling, we make sure he gets a proper hair spa every 15 days. It keeps his hair hydrated, soft, and strong.'
ALSO READ: Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist, reveals secret DIY hair mask for silky, healthy hair
He further explained that the actor’s hair goes through a lot of heat styling and product layering, which can cause damage over time. 'Every day, the hair undergoes hot tongs and heavy products. It takes a toll. That’s why it’s important to use the right products that match your hair type. We regularly use argan oil for nourishment and protection,' he said.
1. Regular Oiling:
Darshan insists that oiling remains one of the best habits for maintaining hair health. It strengthens the strands, reduces breakage, and protects hair from heat damage.
2. Hair Spa Treatments:
A good hair spa every two to three weeks helps rejuvenate the scalp, repair damage, and improve overall texture. The treatment typically includes massaging, steaming, washing, and applying nourishing serums.
3. Use the Right Products:
One of the most important lessons from Ranveer’s routine is understanding what works for your hair. Using shampoos, conditioners, and styling products suited to your hair type prevents long-term damage.
ALSO READ: Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair