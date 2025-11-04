Ranveer Singh’s Hair Care Routine: Celebrity stylist Darshan Yewalkar reveals secret behind his healthy hair

Celebrity hairstylist Darshan Yewalkar reveals Ranveer Singh’s simple yet powerful hair care routine.

When it comes to style, Ranveer Singh is known for his bold, experimental, and always groomed look. But behind those ever-changing hairstyles was his long-time hairstylist, Darshan Yewalkar, who has worked with the actor for over eight years. In a recent conversation, Darshan opened up about the process of styling Ranveer and revealed his simple yet effective hair care routine that keeps his hair healthy despite constant styling and product use.

The secret behind Ranveer Singh’s healthy hair

While Ranveer is known for his daring hairstyles, from long locks to edgy cuts, maintaining hair health under constant stress from heat tools and products requires a disciplined routine. Darshan revealed that Ranveer’s hair care routine is tailored to his scalp and texture, focusing on nourishment and recovery between shoots.

'Everyone’s scalp, routine, and hair texture are different. You can’t follow the same plan for everyone,' Darshan emphasised. 'In Ranveer’s case, if we’re working on a film that involves heavy styling, we make sure he gets a proper hair spa every 15 days. It keeps his hair hydrated, soft, and strong.'

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist, reveals secret DIY hair mask for silky, healthy hair

He further explained that the actor’s hair goes through a lot of heat styling and product layering, which can cause damage over time. 'Every day, the hair undergoes hot tongs and heavy products. It takes a toll. That’s why it’s important to use the right products that match your hair type. We regularly use argan oil for nourishment and protection,' he said.

What you can learn from Ranveer Singh’s hair routine

1. Regular Oiling:

Darshan insists that oiling remains one of the best habits for maintaining hair health. It strengthens the strands, reduces breakage, and protects hair from heat damage.

2. Hair Spa Treatments:

A good hair spa every two to three weeks helps rejuvenate the scalp, repair damage, and improve overall texture. The treatment typically includes massaging, steaming, washing, and applying nourishing serums.

3. Use the Right Products:

One of the most important lessons from Ranveer’s routine is understanding what works for your hair. Using shampoos, conditioners, and styling products suited to your hair type prevents long-term damage.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair