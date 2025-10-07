Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, at 32, swears by a simple morning routine to stay energetic and focused. His 'boring' meals power his body and mind; a habit experts praise for its benefits but advise balancing with dietary variety.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 11:51 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'
Ranveer Allahbadia believes that staying consistent with your food habits is the key to lasting energy and mental clarity. For the past five to six years, his mornings have looked almost identical. He begins his day with soaked nuts, pomegranate prasad, a mix of fruits, and a protein shake. About an hour later, he eats raw vegetables for that extra boost of fiber and vitamins.

'At my age, I have to be very mindful about what I’m putting into my system,' he explains. According to him, food is not just about taste, it’s about discipline, strength, and respect for your body. His mantra? 'Eating boring food gives you power.'

Though it might sound repetitive, this routine helps him maintain high energy levels, focus better during work, and stay in tune with his body’s needs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What experts say about his diet

Clinical and sports dietitian Aditi Prabhu agrees that sticking to simple, consistent meals can reduce decision fatigue and support digestion. A routine like Ranveer’s can help stabilise energy levels and prevent unhealthy cravings.

However, she also warns that following the same diet for too long may limit nutritional variety and make some people crave richer foods. She adds that not everyone’s body reacts well to raw vegetables, especially those with sensitive digestion.

Still, Prabhu highlights that a diet rich in whole foods, nuts, seeds, and fruits; like Ranveer’s, can support emotional balance, better sleep, and mental clarity.

Ranveer Allahbadia's morning ritual proves one thing: staying consistent, eating simple, and respecting your body can go a long way in keeping your energy and focus at their best.

