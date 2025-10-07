Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'
Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...
Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai police for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case, her husband Raj Kundra to be...
Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked
Meet 56-year-old man who earns Rs 1.8 crore every year, still does janitorial work because…, his name is…
Attempt to take over Tata Sons gains momentum, Noel Tata's decisions under fire, THIS party stepping in to resolve, it is...
Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood-inspired ethnic outfit and jewellery ideas for festive look
Who is Anthony Armstrong? New CFO of Elon Musk’s Rs 10025418432300 xAI group
LIFESTYLE
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, at 32, swears by a simple morning routine to stay energetic and focused. His 'boring' meals power his body and mind; a habit experts praise for its benefits but advise balancing with dietary variety.
Ranveer Allahbadia believes that staying consistent with your food habits is the key to lasting energy and mental clarity. For the past five to six years, his mornings have looked almost identical. He begins his day with soaked nuts, pomegranate prasad, a mix of fruits, and a protein shake. About an hour later, he eats raw vegetables for that extra boost of fiber and vitamins.
'At my age, I have to be very mindful about what I’m putting into my system,' he explains. According to him, food is not just about taste, it’s about discipline, strength, and respect for your body. His mantra? 'Eating boring food gives you power.'
Though it might sound repetitive, this routine helps him maintain high energy levels, focus better during work, and stay in tune with his body’s needs.
Clinical and sports dietitian Aditi Prabhu agrees that sticking to simple, consistent meals can reduce decision fatigue and support digestion. A routine like Ranveer’s can help stabilise energy levels and prevent unhealthy cravings.
However, she also warns that following the same diet for too long may limit nutritional variety and make some people crave richer foods. She adds that not everyone’s body reacts well to raw vegetables, especially those with sensitive digestion.
Still, Prabhu highlights that a diet rich in whole foods, nuts, seeds, and fruits; like Ranveer’s, can support emotional balance, better sleep, and mental clarity.
Ranveer Allahbadia's morning ritual proves one thing: staying consistent, eating simple, and respecting your body can go a long way in keeping your energy and focus at their best.