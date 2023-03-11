Rang Panchami 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi significance and celebration

Rang Panchami festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm five days after the Holi festival. According to the Hindu calendar, every year on the fifth day of Krishna in the month of Chaitra, this festival is celebrated with great pomp in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to religious beliefs, Gods and Goddesses play Holi on this special day. Let's know when Rang Panchami festival will be celebrated, the auspicious time and the worship method.

Rang Panchami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha will start on March 11, 2023, at 08:35 PM and this date will end on March 12, 2023, at 08:31 PM. In such a situation, this festival will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Rang Panchami 2023: Puja Vidhi

According to the scriptures, Lord Krishna and Radha are worshiped on the day of Rang Panchami. On this special day, along with worshiping Lord Shri Krishna and Radha ji, offer red colored gulal to them in an auspicious time and do the same with all the deities. It is believed that doing this brings happiness and prosperity in married life and the grace of Lord Shri Krishna always remains on the devotees.

It is said in the scriptures that by worshiping Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi on Rang Panchami, devotees get special benefits. Along with this, chant the seed mantra of Mata Lakshmi 'Om Shree Shree Namah' at least 108 times. By following this method, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi remain forever.

How is Rang Panchami celebrated?

According to the beliefs related to Rang Panchami, Lord Krishna played Holi with Radha Rani on this day. That's why Shri Krishna and Radha Rani are worshiped on this day. During the puja, Kanha and Radha offer colors to the queen. Especially in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, this festival is celebrated with great pomp. A procession is taken out, along with Abir Gulal is blown.

Significance of Rang Panchami

Abir Gulal is blown everywhere on the occasion of Rang Panchami. It is believed that flying gulal enhances the sattvic qualities of a person. Along with this destroys tamasic and rajasic qualities. This day is different from Holi with colours. On this day, like Holi, people do not apply color on the body, but spread color in the environment.