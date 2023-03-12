Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Rang Panchami 2023: Know why this festival is celebrated five days after Holi

Rang Panchami also called Krishna Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Rang Panchami 2023: Know why this festival is celebrated five days after Holi
File photo

Rang Panchami, is a Hindu festival that is mainly celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Rang Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, the festival will be observed today (March 12). 

On the festival of Rangpanchami, it is believed that by worshipping Lord Krishna and Radha Rani, all wishes are granted and all difficulties in life are overcome. On this day, the likelihood of obtaining prosperity improves if the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, is properly worshipped and a ghee lamp is lit.

Wherever on the festival of Rang Panchami, Abir Gulal is blown. Flying gulal is thought to improve a person's sattvic traits. Moreover, it eliminates rajasic and tamasic properties. Using colours, today is distinct from Holi. Similar to Holi, on this day people distribute colour across the environment rather than applying it to their bodies.

Ranga Panchami: March 12, 2023
Panchami Tithi Begins:10:05 PM on Mar 11, 2023
Panchami Tithi Ends: 10:01 PM on Mar 12, 2023

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.