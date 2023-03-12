Rang Panchami 2023: Know why this festival is celebrated five days after Holi

File photo

Rang Panchami, is a Hindu festival that is mainly celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Rang Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, the festival will be observed today (March 12).

On the festival of Rangpanchami, it is believed that by worshipping Lord Krishna and Radha Rani, all wishes are granted and all difficulties in life are overcome. On this day, the likelihood of obtaining prosperity improves if the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, is properly worshipped and a ghee lamp is lit.

Wherever on the festival of Rang Panchami, Abir Gulal is blown. Flying gulal is thought to improve a person's sattvic traits. Moreover, it eliminates rajasic and tamasic properties. Using colours, today is distinct from Holi. Similar to Holi, on this day people distribute colour across the environment rather than applying it to their bodies.

Ranga Panchami: March 12, 2023

Panchami Tithi Begins:10:05 PM on Mar 11, 2023

Panchami Tithi Ends: 10:01 PM on Mar 12, 2023