Rang De Korea: India's biggest Korean festival in Delhi becomes wonderland of K-pop, food and culture

Rang De Korea

After two and a half years of the Covid pandemic, the biggest Korean culture festival - Rang De Korea - is once again back in India.

The Korean Culture Festival was held at New Delhi's largest shopping mall square on October 15 and 16 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean Cultural Centre in India. It featured Korea's representative performance content, various cultural experiences, events, and promotional booths of representative Korean brands.

According to a report to ANI, The festival started with traditional Korean Music Samulnori and Haegeum performance, which was followed by the first-ever Korean traditional wedding ceremony taking place in India on such a grand stage, according to the

statement.

The Korean Embassy's statement revealed the festival began with the lightening of the lamp by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok. In his address to the audience, Chung Jae-bok mentioned the journey of KCCI in popularising Korean culture in India has been momentous. He mentioned that the youth of India is becoming better aware of Korean culture. Moreover, South Korean cinema, music, food, and fashion are also loved by people across the country.

"Thanks to its dedication and efforts, Indian people, particularly youth are better aware of Korea and its multi-hued culture. Today, from music to movies, fashion to food, Indian youths have begun loving everything Korean." "As an Ambassador, nothing could be more exciting and satisfying than to see expanding frontiers of the Korean culture in India," Chang Jae Bok added.