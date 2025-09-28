Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: Inside Ramayana actor's massive Rs 345 crore net worth, multi-crore car collection, lavish house worth Rs...

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday today as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars. With a net worth running into hundreds of crores, a luxury car collection that would make anyone envious, and a life balanced between glamour and family, the actor truly defines stardom in 2025.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 10:07 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: Inside Ramayana actor's massive Rs 345 crore net worth, multi-crore car collection, lavish house worth Rs...
    Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth and earnings

    As of 2025, Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 345 crore, making him one of the richest actors of his generation. His per-film fee has skyrocketed over the years, and he now charges close to Rs 50 crore per film, often with additional profit-sharing deals. His upcoming project Ramayana has already made headlines, with reports suggesting that he will earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for playing Lord Ram in the two-part epic.

    Besides films, Ranbir also rakes in crores through endorsements and brand partnerships. He recently invested Rs 15 crore in a major production and VFX company, showcasing his smart financial moves beyond acting. On average, he earns around Rs 30 crore annually through films, ads, and investments combined.

    Lifestyle, home and cars

    Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle is a blend of luxury and discipline. Over the past few years, he has become more health-conscious, giving up smoking and alcohol while adding fitness, yoga, and meditation to his daily routine.

    The actor, along with wife Alia Bhatt, recently moved into their lavish new Rs 250 crore mansion in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, a house that has been the talk of the town for its grandeur and design.

    And then, there’s his car collection; a dream garage for any automobile lover. From the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster to the Bentley Continental GT, from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63, Ranbir owns some of the most luxurious cars on Indian roads. His collection also includes the Audi R8, Range Rover Autobiography, and even the plush Lexus LM 350h.

    As he celebrates his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor is not just a Bollywood heartthrob but also a symbol of success, style, and substance. Here’s wishing the superstar a year filled with even more milestones, both on and off the screen.

