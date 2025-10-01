Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch

Ranbir Kapoor marked his birthday in style, pairing a casual outfit with a striking Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch that instantly grabbed attention.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on September 28, and while fans showered him with wishes, it was his stylish wristwatch that caught everyone’s attention. A video of the actor has gone viral on social media, where he is seen in a casual yet attractive outfit, an orange polo T-shirt paired with sky-blue jeans. But the highlight of his look was the blue Richard Mille RM 67-02 Automatic Alexis Pinturault watch adorning his wrist.

Watch worth more than 450 iPhones

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared details about the luxury timepiece on Instagram, revealing that Ranbir’s Richard Mille RM 67-02 is valued at a staggering Rs 3.8 crore. To put this into perspective, the newly launched iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900. This means the cost of Ranbir’s watch equals the price of around 458 iPhones.

Features of Richard Mille RM 67-02

The Richard Mille RM 67-02 is crafted using Quartz TPT and Carbon TPT, making it extremely lightweight yet durable. It measures 38.7 mm in diameter with a thickness of about 7.8 mm, ensuring a sleek fit on the wrist. The watch is water-resistant up to 30 meters (3 ATM rating), making it both sporty and stylish.

The dial design is another standout feature, a skeletonised titanium dial with black DLC coating and hand-painted accents in bold colours. The timepiece is further enhanced with a rubber strap that ensures comfort along with luxury.

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his understated yet refined fashion choices, pulled off the look effortlessly. His choice of a blue Richard Mille RM 67-02 not only added glamour to his birthday outfit but also reflected his penchant for exclusive and luxurious accessories.