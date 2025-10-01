Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'

Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch

Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity

Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit

Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce, says 'I have only seen my father in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., no change in domestic rates

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., household cooking gas rates...

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack, set to..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch

Ranbir Kapoor marked his birthday in style, pairing a casual outfit with a striking Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch that instantly grabbed attention.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:27 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on September 28, and while fans showered him with wishes, it was his stylish wristwatch that caught everyone’s attention. A video of the actor has gone viral on social media, where he is seen in a casual yet attractive outfit, an orange polo T-shirt paired with sky-blue jeans. But the highlight of his look was the blue Richard Mille RM 67-02 Automatic Alexis Pinturault watch adorning his wrist.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Watch worth more than 450 iPhones

    Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared details about the luxury timepiece on Instagram, revealing that Ranbir’s Richard Mille RM 67-02 is valued at a staggering Rs 3.8 crore. To put this into perspective, the newly launched iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900. This means the cost of Ranbir’s watch equals the price of around 458 iPhones.

    Features of Richard Mille RM 67-02

    The Richard Mille RM 67-02 is crafted using Quartz TPT and Carbon TPT, making it extremely lightweight yet durable. It measures 38.7 mm in diameter with a thickness of about 7.8 mm, ensuring a sleek fit on the wrist. The watch is water-resistant up to 30 meters (3 ATM rating), making it both sporty and stylish.

    The dial design is another standout feature, a skeletonised titanium dial with black DLC coating and hand-painted accents in bold colours. The timepiece is further enhanced with a rubber strap that ensures comfort along with luxury.

    Ranbir Kapoor, known for his understated yet refined fashion choices, pulled off the look effortlessly. His choice of a blue Richard Mille RM 67-02 not only added glamour to his birthday outfit but also reflected his penchant for exclusive and luxurious accessories.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more
    Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, more
    Delhi 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda shows no remorse for alleged acts; investigation reveals photos with air hostesses
    Delhi 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda shows no remorse for alleged acts
    Varun Dhawan makes shocking confession, says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am: 'By 2 pm, we were...'
    Varun Dhawan says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am
    Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'
    Child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire
    Trump praises Pakistan for backing Gaza Peace Plan amid Israel-Hamas war, why did he ignore India?
    Trump praises Pakistan for backing Gaza Peace Plan, why did he ignore India?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE