Ranbir Kapoor’s Go-To Morning Drink Revealed: Alia Bhatt-approved vegan matcha recipe to try at home

Ranbir Kapoor has swapped his morning coffee for matcha, introduced by Alia Bhatt. This frothy green latte is the perfect celebrity-approved morning ritual that you can also try at home.

Ranbir Kapoor was well known for his effortless charm on screen. In a candid video with Diet Sabya, the actor revealed his favourite drink isn’t coffee or a fancy cocktail. It’s matcha, the frothy green super-drink that’s quickly becoming a global wellness obsession.

Ranbir Kapoor’s morning ritual

While many B-town celebrities are known to start their mornings with strong cups of coffee, Ranbir’s routine is simple and healthy. He admitted to being a 'matcha guy' because of his wife, actress Alia Bhatt.

'Fortunately or unfortunately, I have converted myself into a matcha guy because of my wife. Some people are really for it, and some are against it, but I enjoy it. A good matcha with almond milk and jaggery tastes pretty good and gives me my caffeine,' Ranbir shared during his chat with Diet Sabya.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor bids goodbye to Bappa with mom Neetu Kapoor during Ganesh Visarjan 2025, video goes viral - Watch

The Gen Z obsession with matcha

Matcha, a powder of specially grown green tea leaves, has long been associated with Japanese culture and rituals. But in recent years, it has become a favourite among the wellness community, especially among Gen Z. Social media feeds are often filled with bright green lattes, and cafes around the world have added it to their menus.

What makes matcha stand out? It's unique balance delivers caffeine for energy without the crash often associated with coffee. For Gen Z, its vibrant look and smooth, earthy taste make it an Instagram-worthy beverage.

How to make Ranbir Kapoor’s vegan matcha latte

If you’re tempted to try this drink, here’s a simple recipe inspired by Ranbir’s daily ritual:

Ingredients:

1 tsp ceremonial grade matcha powder

one-third cup of hot water

three-fourths cup unsweetened almond milk

1 heaping tsp coconut milk powder

1 tsp jaggery powder

half a tsp vanilla extract

ALSO READ: Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot climax of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-starrer in this European country

Method:

To make a matcha latte, whisk matcha powder with hot water to create a smooth base. Heat almond milk with jaggery and vanilla, then stir in coconut milk powder. Froth the mixture until creamy and pour it over the matcha, stirring gently.