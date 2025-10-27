Ranbir Kapoor relies on THIS comfort dish to beat winter chills, his personal chef reveals secret recipe

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor beats the winter chill with a bowl of warm congee, a comforting rice porridge. His chef Harsh Dixit revealed the easy, healthy recipe that’s become the actor’s go-to winter meal.
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor loves keeping his meals light, wholesome and comforting, especially during the chilly winter months. His personal chef, Harsh Dixit, recently revealed that Ranbir’s go-to winter dish is congee, a warm and silky rice porridge that’s as nutritious as it is soothing.
Congee, also known as rice porridge, is made by slow-cooking rice in stock or water until it breaks down into a creamy consistency. According to Chef Harsh, it’s easy to digest, gentle on the stomach and full of energy, making it perfect for winter days when our immunity and digestion need extra care.
Chef Harsh shared that Ranbir once enjoyed a version of corn congee, while cricketer KL Rahul prefers his with a fish or crab broth, as he follows a pescatarian diet. This simple dish can be tweaked endlessly with flavours and toppings, a big reason why it’s loved by many celebrities.
Ingredients (Serves 4):
150 g jasmine rice, 600 ml chicken stock (or water), 7.5 g salt, 5 g caster sugar, 2.5 g white pepper and chopped scallions for garnish.
Method:
Add rice and stock to a slow cooker or pot and simmer for 90-120 minutes until the rice breaks down completely into a smooth porridge. Stir in salt, sugar and pepper, then top with scallions before serving.
To make it extra special, Chef Harsh suggests adding a crispy chilli oil made with garlic, sesame seeds, peanuts, Sichuan peppercorns and Kashmiri chilli powder, giving it a spicy crunch that elevates the whole dish.
So this winter, ditch the soup and try Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite congee: a warm, hearty bowl that brings both comfort and flavour to your table.