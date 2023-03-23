Ranbir Kapoor net worth: From luxurious cars to imported watches, expensive things owned by Bollywood actor

Film actor Ranbir Kapoor's fashion may seem very simple, but everything from his clothes to shoes is very stylish and costs millions. Ranbir Kapoor, who started his film career with the film Saawariya, has many imported and priceless items in his wardrobe. Many times he has made headlines for these expensive things. Let's take a connoisseur's look at this Lakhtakiya fashion of Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor is the owner of property worth billions of rupees, which includes apartments worth several crores. Let us know about his luxury lifestyle and valuables.

Vaastu Building Bandra - Rs 35 crore

Ranveer Kapoor owns a 35 crore 4 BHK flat in the Vaastu building in Bandra, Mumbai which is designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. At the same time, he also has a luxury apartment worth Rs 13 crore in Trump Towers Apartment in Pune.

Audi R8 V10 - Rs 2.47 crore

Along with bikes, Ranbir Kapoor has a great love for cars. The costliest car he owns is Audi R8 V10 which costs Rs 2.47 Crore. Not only this, Ranbir also owns a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG worth 2.04 crores. He also owns a Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1.51 crore and an Audi A8 worth Rs 1.12 crore.

Harley Davidson Fatboy - Rs 18 lakh

Ranbir Kapoor is crazy about bikes. He owns a Harley Davidson Fatboy bike worth Rs 18 lakh. This red coloured bike was gifted to Ranbir Kapoor by actor Sanjay Dutt a few years ago. When Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor learned about this gift, he expressed his displeasure with Sanjay Dutt and said that it would spoil like this.

Richard Mille RM 010 Watch – Rs 50 lakh

Ranbir Kapoor, who is fond of watches, also has a Richard Mille RM 010 Watch worth Rs 50 lakh. This priceless watch was gifted to him by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Hublot Mexican - Rs 8.16 lakh

Ranbir Kapoor loves to wear watches. He is often seen wearing very luxurious and attractive watches in events. He owns a Hublot Mexican Watch worth Rs 8.16 lakh. Not only this, he also has a TAGHeuer Grand Prix Watch worth Rs 3.25 lakh.

