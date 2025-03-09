Ranbir Kapoor's intense workout for Love & War impresses fans; upcoming projects include Ramayana and Animal Park.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his upcoming film, Love & War. On Saturday, his fitness trainer, Nam, gave fans a sneak peek into Ranbir’s rigorous workout regime by sharing a picture on Instagram. The post highlighted Ranbir’s dedication to fitness, showcasing him performing a challenging front lever pull-up, a calisthenics exercise that requires exceptional back and core strength.

The image captures Ranbir holding the difficult posture with ease, demonstrating his impressive physical fitness. Nam captioned the post, “Airplane mode on,” capturing the intensity of the workout.

Celebrating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday on Set



Last month, Love & War co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 62nd birthday on the film’s set. Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram featuring the four of them.

In her post, Alia wrote, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy Birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too). Lastly, many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09, absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over ... back to shoot.”

The warm celebration was a brief respite from their busy shooting schedule, adding a touch of joy to the intense work environment.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Second Collaboration

Love & War marks the second time Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are collaborating. Their first project together was Ranbir’s debut film, Saawariya, which released in 2007. The audience is eager to see what the duo will bring to the screen this time, especially with the added star power of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor has previously shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, where their performances were widely appreciated. Ranbir also starred alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, in the 2022 fantasy adventure film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Love & War, Ranbir Kapoor has a packed schedule. He will play a significant role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will be released in two parts. The first part is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.

Ranbir is also gearing up for Animal Park, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is generating a lot of buzz among his fans.

With Love & War and other major projects lined up, Ranbir Kapoor's fans have much to look forward to. His dedication to fitness and his craft continues to make him one of Bollywood's most admired actors.