Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rs 6 lakh lehenga or Karisma Kapoor’s Rs 65 thousand anarkali?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is currently the most talked-about topic in Bollywood. On April 13, the wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony. Many glammed-up celebrities were seen arriving at Ranbir's Vastu home. Ranbir's cousin sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were among the celebrities that attended the mehendi event. In their traditional attire, both Kapoor sisters looked stunning. However, the price gap between their outfits has piqued everyone's interest.

Let's take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan first. The diva who makes it a point to look flawless at all times! Kareena chose an embroidered lehenga in white and pastel pink and blue for the mehendi ceremony. Manish Malhotra designed the lehenga, which featured a strappy blouse. Her tresses were left open and she wore little makeup. Do you have any idea how much a lehenga costs? It is believed that it is worth Rs 6 lakh.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, wore an anarkali outfit made by Punit Balana. She went with a lovely yellow to match the mehendi ceremony's theme. A Heavy Gotta Jaal Dupatta and Pants were included with the outfit. The lovely dress is valued at Rs 65, 000 on the website. To match with her ensemble, she chose a lovely mang teeka and chandbalis.





On Wednesday, several security guards were seen outside Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu where barricades have been set up at the main gate to ensure everything goes on smoothly.



The guards were also seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration.

Yesterday, Vastu, along with Alia's Juhu residence, were both decked up in bright pink and golden lights. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also reached Mumbai amid the ongoing buzz around her brother`s rumoured wedding.