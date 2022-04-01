Ramzan 2022: 5 benefits of intermittent fasting in the holy month

Ramadan is considered as the best time to practise self-reflection, self-improvement, kindness and spirituality. Fasting during this special month has its own benefits as it helps to naturally detoxify your body. It is also a great opportunity to begin a healthy lifestyle and avoid various health related problems.

Here are five benefits of doing intermittent fasting:

Helps to lose weight

As per studies, intermittent fasting is quite effective for weight loss and fat loss. When we restrict food intake during the day, we are reducing our chances of getting chronic ailments, including cholesterol, heart disease, obesity and blood pressure. Fasting for longer time leads to a metabolic switch that helps to boost fast loss.

Cleans and purifies your gut

Month-long fasting during Ramadan is one of the best ways to detoxify your body. When we do intermittent fasting for over 12-14 hours, the liver’s glycogen is depleted and replenished. This sustained calorie restricted diet helps to clean the gut and strengthens its lining.

Reduces insulin resistance and lowers risk for Type 2 diabetes

Intermittent fasting is known to have major benefits in terms of insulin resistance. Anything that can help to control insulin in your body will lead to an impressive reduction in blood sugar levels.

Helps to lose stuck weight & gives time to repair cells.

According to celebrity dietician, nutritionist - Shweta Gupta, who helps people to reduce weight by her business – 'Newbeginnings', "Intermittent fasting provides ample amount of time to repair your visceral cells. It also a great way to correct the stuck weight, which is also known as weight plateau. It also helps to maintain good heart health."

Helps to reduce oxidative stress and body inflammation

Oxidative stress is considered as a step ahead towards ageing and several chronic diseases. Many studies show that intermittent fasting improves bodily resistance towards oxidative stress and helps to reduce bodily inflammation, which is a major cause of many diseases.