Rambagh Palace in Jaipur voted number 1 best hotel in the world, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton are also there

Maharaja Sawai Man Singh had the palace constructed after India gained its independence, and Taj Hotels, Resorts and Palace by Tata Group today manages and maintains it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

A list of the top 10 hotels in the world, compiled by the online travel and leisure site TripAdvisor, is headed by an Indian hotel. The ranking was created using reviews submitted by visitors to the website for more than 1.5 million hotels from the year 2022.

The first Rambagh Palace, known as the "Jewel of Jaipur," was constructed in 1835. After serving as the queen's favoured handmaiden's dwelling, it was converted into a royal guesthouse and hunting lodge. The Maharaja of Jaipur made Rambagh Palace his permanent abode in 1925. Rambagh Palace offers its visitors a taste of royal living, a luxury and extravagance that was once the exclusive domain of monarchs, in the greatest tradition of Rajput hospitality. The 47 acres of towering gardens, spacious verandas, and elegantly fitted rooms all reverberate with history.

Maharaja Sawai Man Singh had the palace constructed after India gained its independence, and Taj Hotels, Resorts and Palace by Tata Group today manages and maintains it.

The Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in Maldives, which is rated as one of the top hotels in the world, is second only to the Rambagh Palace. Other hotels included to the list include The Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong, Hotel Colline de France in Brazil, Shangri-La The Shard in London, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai.

About Taj
 
The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)'s famed Taj brand, which was founded in 1903, caters to the most affluent tourists in the world who are looking for genuine luxury experiences. Taj has been named India's Strongest Brand in the Brand Finance India 100 2020 report. Each Taj hotel delivers an unmatched blend of warm Indian hospitality, world-class service, and contemporary luxury, whether they are iconic landmarks, cutting-edge business hotels, exquisite beach resorts, or real Grand Palaces.
 
Hotels from all over the world are included in the distinctive portfolio, including those in India, North America, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Middle East, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, and Nepal. 
 
 
 
 

