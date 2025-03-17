Understanding their impact on gut health and weight loss can help determine which approach is more effective.

Fasting has long been associated with various health benefits, including improved digestion and weight management. Two popular fasting methods are Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting (IF). While both require abstaining from food for a set period, they differ in rules, duration, and effects on the body. Understanding their impact on gut health and weight loss can help determine which approach is more effective.

Understanding Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting

Ramadan fasting is a religious practice observed by Muslims worldwide, where food and water are consumed only before sunrise (Suhoor) and after sunset (Iftar). This daily fasting lasts for about 12-16 hours, depending on geographical location, and continues for a month.

Intermittent fasting, on the other hand, is a dietary strategy rather than a religious obligation. Popular IF methods include the 16:8 method (16 hours of fasting and an 8-hour eating window) and the 5:2 method (eating normally for five days and restricting calorie intake for two non-consecutive days). Unlike Ramadan fasting, intermittent fasting allows water and non-caloric beverages during fasting hours, keeping the body hydrated.

Impact on gut health

Fasting can positively influence gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria, reducing inflammation, and improving digestion.

Ramadan fasting: Extended fasting followed by sudden food intake can sometimes cause bloating and digestive discomfort. However, consuming fibre-rich foods and probiotics can enhance gut microbiome diversity and aid digestion.

Intermittent fasting: IF allows hydration during fasting hours, which supports digestion. Studies suggest that intermittent fasting helps regulate gut bacteria, reduces inflammation, and promotes overall gut health.

Weight loss benefits

Both fasting methods contribute to weight loss by reducing calorie intake and improving metabolism.

Ramadan fasting: Weight loss during Ramadan is often temporary, as some individuals tend to overeat during Iftar, leading to weight regain once normal eating patterns resume.

Intermittent fasting: IF is more effective for long-term weight management. It helps regulate insulin levels, boost metabolism, and prevent overeating, making it a sustainable method for maintaining a healthy weight.

Which is better?

Both fasting methods offer unique benefits. Ramadan fasting improves discipline and metabolic function, while intermittent fasting provides a structured approach to gut health and sustainable weight loss. Choosing the right fasting method depends on personal health goals and lifestyle. Staying hydrated, consuming balanced meals, and maintaining consistency are key factors in maximising the benefits of either fasting method.

