HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Ramadan 2026: What is Zakat? Why Muslims prefer it during holy month? know significance, other traditions

Ramadan or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is regarded as the most sacred or holy month in Islam. Muslim celebrate the holy month with various traditions and one of them is Zakat. It can be performed anytime in the year, but its significance increases during Ramazan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Ramadan 2026: What is Zakat? Why Muslims prefer it during holy month? know significance, other traditions
Ramadan 2026: Know the importance of Zakat
Ramadan or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is regarded as the most sacred or holy month in Islam. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk, with the only exception of eating and drinking before sunrise and after sunset. Both its beginning and ending happen after the sighting of the slight crescent moon, just after a new moon. The date is not fixed and changes with each year because the lunar Islamic calendar follows the phases of the moon. 

This year Ramadan is celebrated in India from February 19 and will culminate in Eid on March 20 or 21. 

Ramadan is not just a fast and holds a deep spiritual and religious significance wherein Muslims follow righteous path by indulging in humanitarian activities. These are done to cleanse one’s mind and soul. The observation of Ramadan is stipulated in the Qurʾān in the second surah (Al-Baqarah [“The Cow”]) in verses 183–87.  

One of the Islamic religious tradition says that when angel Gabriel revealed the Qurʾān to the Prophet Muhammad it was on one of the final 10 nights of Ramadan in 610 ce. This moment of revelation during Ramadan is celebrated as Laylat al-Qadr, or the “Night of Power.” Similarly, one of the traditions is Zakat, a way of worship by making payments to the needy. The act is said to purify wealth and support those in need. 

What is Zakat? 

OIP

Zakat is one of the five main pillars of Islam and a form of charity, mostly in terms of money to the needy ones. Though it can be paid at any time of the year, its payment during Ramadan is of high spiritual significance. Zakat is a compulsory charity for every Muslim who meets the minimum wealth requirement (Nisab) and has possessed that wealth for one lunar year (Hawl). 

Significance of Zakat: 

-It purifies wealth 

-Lessens greed and obsession for money 

-Supports the poor, needy, and others  

-Strengthens the sense of social justice in the Muslim community 

Zakat needs to be paid after one lunar year completes after one’s wealth reaches the Nisab.  

Zakat’s importance in Ramadan 

As Ramazan is the holy month, which includes acts of purity like fasting, increased praying, charity, performing Zakat comes with greater reward, as per Islamic texts. Giving it at a blessed time increases the reward.  

ramadan festive celebrations ramazan holy prayers generate ai photo

Other traditions include: 

Suhoor and Iftar: One meal before sunrise is called suhoor and one after fasting is called iftar at sunset usually with dates and water. 

eid mubarak muslim family having iftar dinner eating traditional food ramadan feasting month 662214 

Communal Meals: Ramadan is a time for communal gatherings, where families and friends come together to share meals, especially during iftar.  

Charity is another significant tradition of Ramadan.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
