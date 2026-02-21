Ramadan 2026: What is Itikaf? Registration for Makkah and Medina mosques open, take these steps if you are interested

Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film
LIFESTYLE
Muslims dedicate themselves fully to worship and stepping away from worldly distractions. The practice follows the example of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him in i'tikaf. Itikaf begins on Ramadan 20 and concludes on Ramadan 30, covering the final ten days of the holy month.
The holy month of Muslims, Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). Ramdan began on February 19 in India, with the sigthing f crescent moon. Muslims observed their first roza on Feb 19. It is set to conclude on March 19, followed by Eid al-Fitr expected on March 20 or 21, 2026. In the final 10 days of Ramadan, many Muslims choose to spend in i’tikaf.
Registration window for Makkah and Medina mosques are now started on Friday, 3 Ramadan 1447H, at 11 a.m. Only Saudi national or or someone who hold Iqamah and at least 18 years old can register.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on registering for Itikaf in the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.