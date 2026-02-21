FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title

Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?

What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash gets washed out? Explained

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date: When will class 10 and 12 results be declared? Check past trends and updates

Ramadan 2026: What is Itikaf? Registration for Makkah and Medina mosques open, take these steps if you are interested

Priyanka Chopra on why she did Hollywood film The Bluff with The Boys star Karl Urban: 'Didn't even know female pirates existed'

Donald Trump weighs options to target Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei and son in possible military strikes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SC dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Ramadan 2026: What is Itikaf? Registration for Makkah and Medina mosques open, take these steps if you are interested

Muslims dedicate themselves fully to worship and stepping away from worldly distractions. The practice follows the example of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him in i'tikaf. Itikaf begins on Ramadan 20 and concludes on Ramadan 30, covering the final ten days of the holy month.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

Ramadan 2026: What is Itikaf? Registration for Makkah and Medina mosques open, take these steps if you are interested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The holy month of Muslims, Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). Ramdan began on February 19 in India, with the sigthing f crescent moon. Muslims observed their first roza on Feb 19. It is set to conclude on March 19, followed by Eid al-Fitr expected on March 20 or 21, 2026. In the final 10 days of Ramadan, many Muslims choose to spend in i’tikaf.

What is i'tikaf?

Muslims dedicate themselves fully to worship and stepping away from worldly distractions. The practice follows the example of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him in i'tikaf. Itikaf begins on Ramadan 20 and concludes on Ramadan 30, covering the final ten days of the holy month.

Registration window for Makkah and Medina mosques are now started on Friday, 3 Ramadan 1447H, at 11 a.m. Only Saudi national or or someone who hold Iqamah and at least 18 years old can register.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on registering for Itikaf in the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Step-by-step guide to register for Itikaf

  • Log in or create a new account on the portal
  • Access the system through the Nafath platform (for citizens and residents)
  • Select the designated i’tikaf location, either the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
  • Agree to the terms and conditions
  • Complete the required information and submit the application.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'
Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon
Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SC dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film
Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?
Trump's universal tariffs: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28%?
What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash gets washed out? Explained
What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash gets washed out? Explained
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement