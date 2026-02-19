FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Ramadan 2026: First roza begins in India after crescent moon sighting; Check Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru today

The first Roza of the holy month of Ramadan is observed in India today on February 19, 2026. Check iftari timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

Ramadan 2026: First roza begins in India after crescent moon sighting; Check Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru today
The holy month of Muslims, Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). Ramazan or Ramadan began in India on Thursday, February 19, 2026, with the crescent moon sighting and the announcement made by scholars in the mosques and azans. It  is set to conclude on March 19. Eid al-Fitr is expected on March 20 or 21, 2026. 

The crescent moon that marks the beginning of Ramadan appeared on Tuesday, February 17, around 6:20 PM local time in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In India, it was sighted on Wednesday, February 18, between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM.

The first Roza of the holy month of Ramadan is observed in India today on February 19, 2026. Roza is an obligatory fasting from dawn to sunset observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. During roza, eating, drinking, smoking and sexual relations is abstained. It is not obligatory for people acutely or chronically ill, traveling, elderly, breastfeeding, pregnant, or menstruating.

What Muslims across the world do in roza? 

  • Suhoor: Muslims eat a predawn meal to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast, also known as sehri.
  • Iftar: Muslims breaks roza (fast) in a meal known as “iftar” after sunset with the Maghrib prayer. 
  • Prayer (Salat): Visit mosques for congregational prayers Reading Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Check iftari timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

  • The iftar timing in Bengaluru today will be 6:26 PM - 6:28 PM.
  • The timings for Iftar in Mumbai today is 6:42 PM. 
  • The Iftar timing in Delhi will be 6:15 PM today.
