Ramadan 2024: Ramadan 2025 is expected to start on March 2 in India and March 1 in Saudi Arabia, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This holy month is a time for fasting, prayers, and spiritual growth. One special prayer performed only during Ramadan is Taraweeh.

What is Taraweeh?

Taraweeh is a night prayer offered after the final daily prayer, Isha. The word ‘Taraweeh’ means ‘to rest and relax.’ It is not mandatory but is an important part of worship during Ramadan. Muslims gather in mosques to pray Taraweeh in congregation, listening to the recitation of the Quran.

History of Taraweeh

The prayer started during the time of Prophet Mohammed. In the beginning, he prayed it in congregation, but later, he continued at home so that it would not become compulsory. During Caliph Omar ibn Khattab’s rule, Taraweeh was led by one imam in mosques, making it more organized. It was first eight rakats but later increased to 20. Some places, like Medina under Caliph Omar bin Abdulaziz, observed 36 rakats.

How is Taraweeh Performed?

Taraweeh consists of sets of two rakats each. Many mosques complete the recitation of the whole Quran during the month. Although it is not compulsory, many Muslims make it a part of their daily routine in Ramadan.

As Ramadan 2025 begins, Muslims worldwide will prepare for this special prayer. It helps in spiritual growth, seeking forgiveness, and getting closer to Allah. The crescent moon sighting will mark the start of this holy month, bringing believers together in prayer each night.

