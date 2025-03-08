The Ramadan timetable holds significant importance, guiding worshippers in their daily schedule of fasting, prayers, and spiritual activities.

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, began on March 1 in India. This month is considered the most important month among Muslims.

Therefore, knowing the times of sehri and iftar are important. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the sehri and iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and other Indian states. Check out the timings below:

New Delhi

Sehri: 05:33 AM

Iftar: 06:27 PM



Lucknow

Sehri: 05:19 AM

Iftar: 06:12 PM



Mumbai

Sehri: 05:52 AM

Iftar: 06:47 PM

Hyderabad

Sehri: 05:29 AM

Iftar: 06:25 PM