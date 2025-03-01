During Ramadan, practising Muslims start their day with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri.

Ramadan 2025: Muslims in India will begin observing Roza (fasting) from Sunday, March 2, as announced by the Jama Masjid in Delhi and Lucknow's Shahi Imam. The decision was made after the sighting of the first crescent moon of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia on Friday, February 28.

Sehri and Iftaar:

During Ramadan, practising Muslims start their day with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri. The fast begins at the end of Sehri and continues until sunset, when it is broken with Iftar. Traditionally, the fast is opened with dates, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad.

Sehri and Iftaar Timings for Sunday, March 2

Below are the Sehri and Iftaar timings for major cities in India. However, these timings are subject to slight variations, so it is advisable to confirm with local mosques.

Delhi: Sehri - 5:26 am, Iftaar - 6:23 pm

Lucknow: Sehri - 5:13 am, Iftaar - 6:08 pm

Kolkata: Sehri - 4:44 am, Iftaar - 5:41 pm

Mumbai: Sehri - 5:45 am, Iftaar - 6:44 pm

Chennai: Sehri - 5:14 am, Iftaar - 6:18 pm

Bengaluru: Sehri - 5:25 am, Iftaar - 6:33 pm

Kochi: Sehri - 5:28 am, Iftaar - 6:36 pm

Jaipur: Sehri - 5:32 am, Iftaar - 6:32 pm

Ahmedabad: Sehri - 5:38 am, Iftaar - 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: Sehri - 5:20 am, Iftaar - 6:28 pm

Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations

The fasting month of Ramadan holds immense spiritual significance as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The holy month concludes with the grand celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is marked by festive gatherings, special delicacies, and prayers.

When Will Eid al-Fitr Be celebrated?

Ramadan 2025 is expected to end on March 31, depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31. Otherwise, Eid will be observed on April 1.