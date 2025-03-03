Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Rozedars observe fasting throughout the month, seeking divine blessings and mercy through patience and self-discipline.

The holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, 2025, with Muslims around the world observing their first fast. Today, on Monday, March 3, Muslims continue their observance of Ramadan with their second fast.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Rozedars observe fasting throughout the month, seeking divine blessings and mercy through patience and self-discipline.

The second day of fasting during Ramadan is important, as it tests one's faith and devotion. It is essential to have Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) at the correct times, as fasting observed outside the prescribed time may not be valid.

Ramadan 2025: Iftar timing for today, March 3

Since Sehri and Iftar timings vary across cities by a few minutes, it is important to know the accurate time for each location. Below are the Iftar timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Noida on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Delhi: Iftar at 6:25 PM

Mumbai: Iftar at 6:45 PM

Hyderabad: Iftar at 6:24 PM

Kanpur: Iftar at 6:13 PM

Lucknow: Iftar at 6:10 PM

Noida: Sehri at 5:24 AM, Iftar at 6:24

Meanwhile, those observing Roza on March 4 and on March 5, here's Sehri and Iftar timings for you.

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timing for March 4

• Sehri: 5:24 AM

• Iftar: 6:24 PM

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar timing for March 5

• Sehri: 5:23 AM

• Iftar: 6:25 PM