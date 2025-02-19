Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a sacred time when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs.

Ramadan 2025 date: Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims around the world. The holy month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which determines the start date of fasting. In 2025, the crescent moon will be observed on different days in India and Saudi Arabia, as moon sighting depends on local visibility.

Ramadan 2025: Moon Sighting in India

In India, the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan is expected to be sighted on the evening of March 1, 2025. If the moon is visible, fasting will begin on March 2, 2025. However, the final confirmation will come from local moon-sighting committees and Islamic scholars. The month of Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days, ending with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Ramadan 2025: Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Muslims will look for the crescent moon on the evening of February 28, 2025. If the moon is seen, fasting will begin on March 1, 2025. If not, Ramadan will start on March 2, 2025. The moon sighting is usually observed by Saudi Arabia’s official committee, but people are also encouraged to look for the moon themselves and report sightings to local authorities.

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a sacred time when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs. The month is dedicated to prayer, Quran recitation, and acts of kindness. The purpose of fasting is to develop self-discipline, spiritual growth, and gratitude.

Rituals

Fasting (Sawm): Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The pre-dawn meal is called Suhoor, and the fast is broken at sunset with Iftar.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The pre-dawn meal is called Suhoor, and the fast is broken at sunset with Iftar. Taraweeh Prayers: Special prayers are offered at night in mosques.

Special prayers are offered at night in mosques. Charity (Zakat and Sadaqah): Giving to the needy is an important part of Ramadan.

Giving to the needy is an important part of Ramadan. Quran Recitation: Muslims aim to complete reading the Quran during the holy month.

As Ramadan 2025 approaches, Muslims in India, Saudi Arabia, and around the world eagerly await the sighting of the crescent moon, which will mark the beginning of this sacred month of fasting and devotion.

Also read: Ramadan 2025: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details