Normally, South Asian countries see the moon a day after the Gulf nations, but this year, they will look for it on the same day.

Ramadan 2025: Muslims around the world are getting ready for Ramadan 2025. The start of the holy month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, a rare event will happen as countries like India, Pakistan, and the Gulf nations will look for the moon on the same evening, February 28, 2025.

When will the Ramadan 2025 moon be seen?

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has asked Muslims to look for the crescent moon on Friday, February 28, 2025, which is 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH. Normally, South Asian countries see the moon a day after the Gulf nations, but this year, they will look for it on the same day.

Crescent Moon Sighting in India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Religious leaders will look for the moon on February 28. If they see it, Ramadan will start that evening, and fasting will begin on March 1, 2025.

India: The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow, led by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, has said that Indian Muslims will also look for the moon on February 28. If it is seen, Ramadan will start on March 1.

Pakistan & Bangladesh: Religious groups in these countries will follow the same schedule, making this year’s moon sighting special.

Why is Ramadan important?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection. It is one of the five main pillars of Islam, and Muslims follow it with devotion.

Rituals

Fasting (Sawm): Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. They eat before dawn (Suhoor) and break their fast at sunset (Iftar).

Taraweeh Prayers: Special prayers are held at night in mosques.

Charity (Zakat & Sadaqah): Helping the poor is an important part of Ramadan.

Quran Recitation: Many Muslims aim to finish reading the Quran during Ramadan.

As the moon sighting day gets closer, Muslims in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other places are excited to welcome Ramadan 2025, a month of faith, self-discipline, and kindness.

