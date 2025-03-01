The Ramadan crescent has been sighted in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, marking the start of Ramzan on Sunday, March 2.

Ramadan 2025: The Ramadan crescent has been sighted in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, marking the start of Ramzan on Sunday, March 2. The first roza of Ramadan 2025 will be observed on the same day.

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months in Islam. It is a time dedicated to fasting, prayer, and spiritual discipline. Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and other physical indulgences from dawn to sunset, focusing on self-discipline and devotion. The Quran, Islam’s holy book, is believed to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during this month over 23 years.

The month-long fasting period ends with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan. During this time, families and communities come together to break their fast and share in the festivities.

Also read: Ramadan 2025: 5 healthy recipes for Suhoor and Iftar to try this Ramzaan