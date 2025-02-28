The Ramadan crescent moon was not sighted on Friday, postponing the beginning of the holy month.

Muslims across India were eagerly waiting for the sighting of the crescent moon to mark the beginning of Ramadan 2025. However, the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow announced on the evening of February 28 that the new moon was not sighted. As a result, the first fast (Roza) of Ramadan will be observed on March 2, 2025.

Significance of Ramadan and Fasting

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a time for self-reflection, spiritual growth, and increased devotion. Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and marital relations from dawn until sunset. They also engage in prayers, charity, and acts of kindness throughout the month.

Taraweeh Prayers to Begin on March 1 Evening

Along with fasting, special nightly prayers called Taraweeh are performed in mosques. Since the moon was not sighted, Taraweeh prayers in India will commence on the evening of March 1, 2025, leading into the first fast on March 2.

Why Do Ramadan Dates Change Every Year?

Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the moon's cycle. The sighting of the crescent moon determines the start and end dates of the holy month. In many countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kerala, and Kashmir, the moon is often sighted a day earlier than in other parts of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Despite regional variations in the sighting, the essence of Ramadan remains unchanged—a period of heightened spirituality, discipline, and community bonding. Muslims worldwide use this sacred time to seek forgiveness, strengthen their faith, and extend kindness to others.

