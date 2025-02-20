Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims observe a strict fast from pre-dawn to sunset, refraining from food, water, smoking, and other physical needs.

Ramadan 2025: Ramadan, also known as Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as the holiest month in Islam. It holds great religious significance for Muslims worldwide, as it is a time for prayer, charity, and spiritual growth. During this sacred month, Muslims seek closeness to Allah through devotion and self-discipline.

Significance of fasting

Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims observe a strict fast from pre-dawn to sunset, refraining from food, water, smoking, and other physical needs. The purpose of fasting is to seek Allah's pleasure, attain spiritual purification, and develop self-discipline.

Beyond physical abstinence, fasting also involves avoiding negative behaviour, such as lying, gossiping, backbiting, and engaging in conflicts. It is a time for self-reflection, kindness, and strengthening one's faith.

Rules for observing roza (Fasting)

All Muslims who have reached puberty and are in good health and sound mind are required to fast.

Niyyah (sincere intention) is essential before beginning the fast, reflecting true devotion.

Those suffering from temporary illness should make up for missed fasts on another day.

Individuals with chronic illnesses who cannot fast must offer fidyah, which involves feeding the needy for each missed day.

Travelling should be avoided during Ramadan unless absolutely necessary. If travel is unavoidable, fasting should be postponed and completed later.

Fasting begins at pre-dawn (Suhur, the last meal before sunrise) and ends at sunset.

Eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual activity are strictly prohibited during fasting hours.

Negative behaviours such as lying, fighting, cursing, and arguing should also be avoided.

Intentional vomiting invalidates the fast and should be prevented.

When is Ramadan 2025 in India?

In India, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan is expected to be sighted on the evening of March 1, 2025. If confirmed, fasting will begin on March 2, 2025. However, the final confirmation will come from local moon-sighting committees and Islamic scholars. Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days and concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

