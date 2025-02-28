Here are five healthy recipes to try this Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time of devotion, self-discipline, and fasting from dawn to dusk. To maintain energy levels and stay nourished throughout the day, it is essential to consume wholesome and nutritious meals during Suhoor and Iftar. Here are five healthy recipes to try this Ramadan.

Suhoor Recipes:

1. Oatmeal with Dates and Nuts

A warm bowl of oatmeal is a great way to start the day. Cook oats in milk or water, add chopped dates for natural sweetness, and top with almonds and walnuts for extra nutrition. This meal provides sustained energy and keeps you full for longer.

2. Scrambled Eggs with Avocado and Whole Wheat Toast

Eggs are rich in protein, and when paired with avocado and whole wheat toast, they make for a balanced meal. Add some spinach and tomatoes for added vitamins and minerals. This dish is easy to prepare and keeps you energised throughout the day.

Iftar Recipes:

3. Lentil Soup (Shorba)

A warm and comforting bowl of lentil soup is perfect for breaking the fast. Made with lentils, onions, garlic, and spices, this protein-rich dish aids digestion and replenishes lost energy. Serve with a squeeze of lemon for a refreshing twist.

4. Grilled Chicken with Quinoa Salad

A light yet satisfying meal, grilled chicken provides lean protein, while quinoa is packed with fibre and essential nutrients. Toss the quinoa with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and a lemon dressing for a refreshing and healthy Iftar option.

5. Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

For a naturally sweet and nutritious dessert, layer Greek yogurt with mixed berries, honey, and granola. This dish is rich in protein, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it a perfect way to end your Iftar meal.

