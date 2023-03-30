Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 31 in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions

Here is the state-wise list of the Sehri and Iftar timings for March 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 31 in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 31 in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions

Muslim communities all across the world regard the holy month of Ramadan as being of the utmost importance. The entire month-long time is honored by all Believers. Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started on March 23 in India and will end on April 21 this year.

Muslims all throughout the world practise roza, or a fast, during Ramadan. People get up early to eat their first meal, known as sehri. They abstain from food and drink until sunset. They break their fast in the evening by consuming dates and water. They eat their evening meal, known as iftaar, later. Hence, in order to observe a fast, one must be aware of the Sehri and Iftar timings.

Muslims reflect on the Prophet Mohammed's teachings during the month of Ramadan. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in different parts of India, like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states, due to variations in the hours of sunset and sunrise.

Here is the state-wise list of the Sehri and Iftar timings for March 31

Delhi 

Sehri- 04.45 am
Iftar- 06:39 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:20 am
Iftar- 06:53 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:58 am
Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:40 am
Iftar- 06:24 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:54 am
Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:14 am
Iftar- 05:52 pm

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.