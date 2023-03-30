Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 31 in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions

Muslim communities all across the world regard the holy month of Ramadan as being of the utmost importance. The entire month-long time is honored by all Believers. Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started on March 23 in India and will end on April 21 this year.

Muslims all throughout the world practise roza, or a fast, during Ramadan. People get up early to eat their first meal, known as sehri. They abstain from food and drink until sunset. They break their fast in the evening by consuming dates and water. They eat their evening meal, known as iftaar, later. Hence, in order to observe a fast, one must be aware of the Sehri and Iftar timings.

Muslims reflect on the Prophet Mohammed's teachings during the month of Ramadan. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in different parts of India, like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states, due to variations in the hours of sunset and sunrise.

Here is the state-wise list of the Sehri and Iftar timings for March 31

Delhi

Sehri- 04.45 am

Iftar- 06:39 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:20 am

Iftar- 06:53 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:58 am

Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:40 am

Iftar- 06:24 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:54 am

Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:14 am

Iftar- 05:52 pm