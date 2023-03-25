Search icon
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 26 in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities

Ramadan 2023: Check timings for Sehri and Iftar for March 26 in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other Indian cities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Ramadan or Ramzan has officially begun this year in India on March 23. The holy month is considered one of the most important months for Muslims. The month will culminate on April 21. During this time, people observe a fast or roza. Muslims enthusiastically embrace Ramadan which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The month is massively important as it marks optimism and spiritual growth.

Muslims wake up early in the morning to have their first meal called sehri. They refrain from eating or drinking until dusk. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Later, they have their evening meal called iftaar which includes a variety of treats. The month-long period is considered sacred for all believers.

The month of Ramadan is a time for Muslims to identify the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Knowing the times for Sehri and Iftar is required for fasting. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states.

Sehri and Iftar timings for March 26

Delhi 

Sehri- 04:59 am
Iftar- 06:37 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:24 am
Iftar- 06:52 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 05:03 am
Iftar- 06:29 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:47 am
Iftar- 06:21 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 05:02 am
Iftar- 06:48 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:58 am
Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:20 am
Iftar- 05:51 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:20 am
Iftar- 06:14 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 05:06 am
Iftar- 06:42 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 05:34 am
Iftar- 06:35 pm

Indore

Sehri- 05:10 am
Iftar- 06:43 pm

Pune

Sehri- 05:21 am
Iftar- 06:50 pm

Bengluru

Sehri- 05:09 am
Iftar- 06:32 pm

