Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 2 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, more

Muslim communities all across the world place a high value on the holy month of Ramadan. The entire month is observed by all Islamic believers. This year, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started on March 23 and will last till April 21 in India.

Muslims all throughout the world observe roza, or a fast, during the month of Ramadan. They rise early to prepare their first meal, known as sehri. They abstain from meals and beverages till sunset. In the evening, they finish their fast with dates and water. They consume their evening meal, or iftaar, later. So, understanding the Sehri and Iftar timings is essential for maintaining a fast. Ramadan is a time when Muslims reflect on the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims reflect on the Prophet Mohammed's teachings all during the month of Ramadan. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in numerous Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad, due to variations in the hours of sunset and sunrise.

See the state-wise timings for Sehri and Iftar on April 2 here:

Delhi

Sehri- 04.50 am

Iftar- 06:40 pm

Noida

Sehri- 04.49 am

Iftar- 06:40 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:18 am

Iftar- 06:54 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:57 am

Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:38 am

Iftar- 06:25 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:53 am

Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:12 am

Iftar- 05:53 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:22 am

Iftar- 06:07 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:59 am

Iftar- 06:45 pm