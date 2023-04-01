Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 2 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, more

See the state-wise timings for Sehri and Iftar on April 2 here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 2 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, more
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 2 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, more

Muslim communities all across the world place a high value on the holy month of Ramadan. The entire month is observed by all Islamic believers. This year, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started on March 23 and will last till April 21 in India.

Muslims all throughout the world observe roza, or a fast, during the month of Ramadan. They rise early to prepare their first meal, known as sehri. They abstain from meals and beverages till sunset. In the evening, they finish their fast with dates and water. They consume their evening meal, or iftaar, later. So, understanding the Sehri and Iftar timings is essential for maintaining a fast. Ramadan is a time when Muslims reflect on the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims reflect on the Prophet Mohammed's teachings all during the month of Ramadan. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in numerous Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad, due to variations in the hours of sunset and sunrise.

See the state-wise timings for Sehri and Iftar on April 2 here:

Delhi 

Sehri- 04.50 am
Iftar- 06:40 pm

Noida 

Sehri- 04.49 am
Iftar- 06:40 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:18 am
Iftar- 06:54 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:57 am
Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:38 am
Iftar- 06:25 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:53 am
Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:12 am
Iftar- 05:53 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:22 am
Iftar- 06:07 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:59 am
Iftar- 06:45 pm

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.