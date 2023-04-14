Search icon
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 15 in Delhi, Noida, Patna, Hyderabad, Kolkata, other cities

Check out the state-wise timings of Sehri and Iftar for April 15 here:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is being observed wholeheartedly all across the world by believers. The celebration of Ramadan is also well underway in many Indian cities, including Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, and Banglore.

Muslims in the area will observe the 23rd Roza, or Ramzan fast, on April 15. The holy month of Ramadan this year started on March 24. Over the course of the month of Ramadan, Muslims everywhere observe roza, or a fast. 

Fast-observers get up early to make their sehri, or first meal. To eat or drink, they hold out until dusk. They consume the iftar meal in the evening to break their fast.

Thus, observing a fast requires being informed of the Sehri and Iftar timings. Since the timings of sunset and sunrise is slightly different in a number of Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad, Sehri and Iftar timings can also change a bit.

Delhi

Sehri- 04:34 am
Iftar- 06:48 pm

Noida

Sehri- 04:33 am
Iftar- 06:47 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:06 am
Iftar- 06:57 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:46 am
Iftar- 06:33 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:22 am
Iftar- 06:31 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:32 am
Iftar- 07:03 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:43 am
Iftar- 06:23 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 03:59 am
Iftar- 05:58 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:07 am
Iftar- 06:13 pm

