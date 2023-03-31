Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities

Below is the state-wise list of the Sehri and Iftar timings for April 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities

The holy month of Ramadan is held in high esteem by Muslim communities all around the world. All believers honour the full month-long period. In India, Ramadan, commonly referred to as Ramzan, began on March 23 and will go till April 21 this year.

During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world observe roza, or a fast. For their initial meal, termed as sehri, people rise early. Until dusk, they fast from food and drink. They eat dates and drink water to complete their fast in the evening. Later, they eat their iftaar, or evening meal. Thus, knowledge of the Sehri and Iftar times is necessary in order to keep a fast. Muslims consider the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed during the

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslims contemplate the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Due to differences in the hours of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may change in several Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad.

Below is the state-wise list of the Sehri and Iftar timings for April 1

Delhi 

Sehri- 04.53 am
Iftar- 06:39 pm

Noida 

Sehri- 04.52 am
Iftar- 06:39 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:19 am
Iftar- 06:53 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:58 am
Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:39 am
Iftar- 06:24 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:53 am
Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:13 am
Iftar- 05:53 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:24 am
Iftar- 06:06 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 05:00 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

READ | IRCTC: From paying fine for puling emergency chain to switching off lights, know these 8 rules of Indian Railways

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Big setback for Gujarat Titans! Kane Williamson injured trying to stop a six
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.