Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for April in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities

The holy month of Ramadan is held in high esteem by Muslim communities all around the world. All believers honour the full month-long period. In India, Ramadan, commonly referred to as Ramzan, began on March 23 and will go till April 21 this year.

During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world observe roza, or a fast. For their initial meal, termed as sehri, people rise early. Until dusk, they fast from food and drink. They eat dates and drink water to complete their fast in the evening. Later, they eat their iftaar, or evening meal. Thus, knowledge of the Sehri and Iftar times is necessary in order to keep a fast. Muslims consider the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed during the

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslims contemplate the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Due to differences in the hours of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may change in several Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad.

Below is the state-wise list of the Sehri and Iftar timings for April 1

Delhi

Sehri- 04.53 am

Iftar- 06:39 pm

Noida

Sehri- 04.52 am

Iftar- 06:39 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:19 am

Iftar- 06:53 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:58 am

Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:39 am

Iftar- 06:24 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:53 am

Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:13 am

Iftar- 05:53 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:24 am

Iftar- 06:06 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 05:00 am

Iftar- 06:44 pm

READ | IRCTC: From paying fine for puling emergency chain to switching off lights, know these 8 rules of Indian Railways