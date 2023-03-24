Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023 Timetable of 1st Roza: Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna and other cities

Ramadan rituals are observed for 29-30 days from the first sighting of the crescent moon to the other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Ramadan 2023 Timetable of 1st Roza: Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna and other cities
File photo

The evening of March 24 marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan which is celebrated by Muslims across the country. During this holy month, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah and keep obligatory fasting, which is known as ‘Roza’. 

The holy month will start on March 23 and end on April 21 and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the evening of April 21 or April 22. Muslims consider this month to be an opportunity to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.
 
Thousands of people are said to experience joy and happiness during the month-long religious festival. During this month, Muslims observe fasting (which is known as Roza) while abstaining from food and water. All Muslims who observe Roza begin their fast with the sehri meal, which is eaten before dawn. The evening meal, or iftar, is how they should break their fast. Dinner must be eaten after the sun goes down.

The time of sunrise and sunset changes every day and hence it is important to know the time of sehri and iftar.
 
Srinagar
Sehri: 5:07 AM
Iftar: 6:45 PM
 
Mumbai
Sehri: 5:27 AM
Iftar: 6:51 PM
 
Patna
Sehri: 04:37 am
Iftar: 06:02 pm
 
Delhi  
Sehri: 5:03 AM
Iftar: 6:35 PM
 
Noida 
Sehri: 5:04 AM
Iftar: 6:35 PM
 
Kolkata
Sehri: 4:23 AM
Iftar: 5:50 PM
 
Ajmer
Sehri: 5:15 AM
Iftar: 6:45 PM
 
Prayagraj
Sehri: 4:47 AM
Iftar: 6:16 PM
 
Meerut
Sehri: 5:00 AM
Iftar: 6:33 PM
 
Lucknow
Sehri: 04:52 am
Iftar: 06:19 pm
 
Agra
Sehri: 5:01 AM
Iftar: 6:31 PM
 
Ahmedabad
Sehri: 5:25 AM
Iftar: 6:53 PM
 
Malwa
Sehri: 5:06 AM
Iftar: 6:21 PM
 
Hyderabad
Sehri: 5:05 AM
Iftar: 6:29 PM
 
Aligarh
Sehri: 5:00 AM
Iftar: 6:31 PM
 
Each country will celebrate Eid-ul-fitr on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sighting.
 
Ramadan Begins: March 22, Wednesday
Ramadan Ends: April 21, Friday
Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday
Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.