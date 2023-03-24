Ramadan 2023 Timetable of 1st Roza: Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna and other cities

The evening of March 24 marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan which is celebrated by Muslims across the country. During this holy month, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah and keep obligatory fasting, which is known as ‘Roza’.
The holy month will start on March 23 and end on April 21 and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the evening of April 21 or April 22. Muslims consider this month to be an opportunity to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.
Thousands of people are said to experience joy and happiness during the month-long religious festival. During this month, Muslims observe fasting (which is known as Roza) while abstaining from food and water. All Muslims who observe Roza begin their fast with the sehri meal, which is eaten before dawn. The evening meal, or iftar, is how they should break their fast. Dinner must be eaten after the sun goes down.
The time of sunrise and sunset changes every day and hence it is important to know the time of sehri and iftar.
Srinagar
Sehri: 5:07 AM
Iftar: 6:45 PM
Mumbai
Sehri: 5:27 AM
Iftar: 6:51 PM
Patna
Sehri: 04:37 am
Iftar: 06:02 pm
Delhi
Sehri: 5:03 AM
Iftar: 6:35 PM
Noida
Sehri: 5:04 AM
Iftar: 6:35 PM
Kolkata
Sehri: 4:23 AM
Iftar: 5:50 PM
Ajmer
Sehri: 5:15 AM
Iftar: 6:45 PM
Prayagraj
Sehri: 4:47 AM
Iftar: 6:16 PM
Meerut
Sehri: 5:00 AM
Iftar: 6:33 PM
Lucknow
Sehri: 04:52 am
Iftar: 06:19 pm
Agra
Sehri: 5:01 AM
Iftar: 6:31 PM
Ahmedabad
Sehri: 5:25 AM
Iftar: 6:53 PM
Malwa
Sehri: 5:06 AM
Iftar: 6:21 PM
Hyderabad
Sehri: 5:05 AM
Iftar: 6:29 PM
Aligarh
Sehri: 5:00 AM
Iftar: 6:31 PM
Each country will celebrate Eid-ul-fitr on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sighting.
Ramadan Begins: March 22, Wednesday
Ramadan Ends: April 21, Friday
Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday
Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday