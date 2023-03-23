Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for March 24 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other areas

Here’s the state-wise list of Sehri and Iftar timing for March 24

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for March 24 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other areas
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for March 24 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other areas

The holy month of Ramadan has begun when the moon was sighted in India. Muslims celebrate Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, with zeal and opulence. It is an essential month for Muslims everywhere, one that is characterised by optimism and spiritual development.

Muslims fast, pray, reflect, and give up worldly luxuries during this time. For Suhoor, they rise early, and from then on they fast until dusk. After breaking the fast with dates and water, the iftar feast, which consists of a variety of delights, is consumed.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on the evening of April 21 or April 22. The holy month will begin on March 24 and end on April 21. Muslims use this month as a chance to review the Prophet Mohammed's teachings. People who are fasting must be aware of the times for Sehri and Iftar. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states due to variations in sunset and sunrise times.

Here’s the state-wise list of Sehri and Iftar timing for March 24

Delhi 

  • Sehri- 05:05 am
  • Iftar- 06:35 pm

Gurgoan

  • Sehri- 05:06 am
  • Iftar- 06:36 pm

Noida

  • Sehri- 05:04 am
  • Iftar- 06:35 pm

Mumbai

  • Sehri- 05:29 am
  • Iftar- 06: 50 pm

Chennai

  • Sehri- 05:02 am
  • Iftar- 06:20 pm

Hyderabad

  • Sehri- 05:07 am
  • Iftar- 06:30 pm

Banglore

  • Sehri- 05:12 am
  • Iftar-06:35 pm

Ahmedabad

  • Sehri- 05: 28 am
  • Iftar-06: 52 pm

Kolkata

  • Sehri- 04: 25 am
  • Iftar- 05: 49 pm

Pune

  • Sehri- 05: 25 am
  • Iftar- 06: 49 pm

Jaipur

  • Sehri- 05:12 am
  • Iftar-06:42 pm

Lucknow

  • Sehri- 04:51 am
  • Iftar- 06:20 pm

Kanpur

  • Sehri- 04:54 am
  • Iftar- 06:22 pm

Indore

  • Sehri-  05:15 am
  • Iftar- 06:42 pm

Patna

  • Sehri- 04:35 am
  • Iftar- 06:02 pm

Ludhiana

  • Sehri-  05:08 am
  • Iftar- 06:41 pm

Chandigarh

  • Sehri- 05:05 am
  • Iftar- 06:38 pm

Amritsar

  • Sehri- 04:32 am
  • Iftar-05:58 pm

Jodhpur

  • Sehri- 06:47 pm
  • Iftar- 06:52 pm

Ajmer

  • Sehri- 05:17 am
  • Iftar- 06:47 pm

Jammu 

  • Sehri- 05:10 am
  • Iftar- 06:46 pm

Patiala

  • Sehri- 05:07 am
  • Iftar- 06:39 pm

READ | Ramadan Mubarak: 10 heartfelt messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on Ramzan 2023

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Kiara Advani's sangeet lehenga was adorned with 98K crystals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.