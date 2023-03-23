Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for March 24 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other areas

The holy month of Ramadan has begun when the moon was sighted in India. Muslims celebrate Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, with zeal and opulence. It is an essential month for Muslims everywhere, one that is characterised by optimism and spiritual development.
Muslims fast, pray, reflect, and give up worldly luxuries during this time. For Suhoor, they rise early, and from then on they fast until dusk. After breaking the fast with dates and water, the iftar feast, which consists of a variety of delights, is consumed.
Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on the evening of April 21 or April 22. The holy month will begin on March 24 and end on April 21. Muslims use this month as a chance to review the Prophet Mohammed's teachings. People who are fasting must be aware of the times for Sehri and Iftar. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states due to variations in sunset and sunrise times.
Here’s the state-wise list of Sehri and Iftar timing for March 24
Delhi
Gurgoan
Noida
Mumbai
Chennai
Hyderabad
Banglore
Ahmedabad
Kolkata
Pune
Jaipur
Lucknow
Kanpur
Indore
Patna
Ludhiana
Chandigarh
Amritsar
Jodhpur
Ajmer
Jammu
Patiala
