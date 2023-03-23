Search icon
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24

There are only two meals permitted per day for those who observe fasting, check out the sehri and iftar timings for March 23 and 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

In India, the holy month of Ramadan will start on March 24. According to the Muslim calendar, Ramadan is observed in the month of Shaban. Muslims all over the world fast for 30 days during this time, only eating and drinking twice per day.

There are only two meals permitted per day for those who observe fasting. Before sunrise, people eat their first meal of the day. It is referred to as suhoor or sehri. While the final meal of the day, which is meant to break the fast, is consumed after the sun has set. Iftar is the name for this meal.

Check out the sehri and iftar timings for March 23 and 24

23 March Sehri: 05:03 AM, Iftar: 06:35 PM

24 March Sehri: 05:01 AM, Iftar: 06:35 PM

 

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed during the ninth month. At this time, all Muslims observe a 30-day fast. On April 24, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed. Every nation observes its holy month on a different day. Muslim communities all over the world observe Ramadan.

READ | Ramadan 2023 begins on March 24 in India: Check WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends and family

 

