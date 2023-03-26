Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 27 in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities (file photo)

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan has begun this year in India on March 23. It will culminate on April 21. This month is considered one of the most important months for Muslims. During this time, people observe a fast or roza. The fourth roza of the holy month of Ramadan will be observed in India on Monday, March 27.

Muslims wake up early in the morning to have their first meal called sehri. They refrain from eating or drinking until dusk. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Later, they have their evening meal called iftaar. The month-long period is considered sacred for all believers.

The month of Ramadan is a time for Muslims to identify the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Knowing the times for Sehri and Iftar is required for fasting. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states.

Sehri and Iftar timings for March 27

Delhi

Sehri- 04:58 am

Iftar- 06:37 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:23 am

Iftar- 06:52 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 05:02 am

Iftar- 06:29 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:45 am

Iftar- 06:22 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 05:00 am

Iftar- 06:64 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:57 am

Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:19 am

Iftar- 05:51 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:29 am

Iftar- 06:05 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 05:05 am

Iftar- 06:42 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 05:02 am

Iftar- 06:37 pm

Indore

Sehri- 05:08 am

Iftar- 06:44 pm

Pune

Sehri- 05:20 am

Iftar- 06:51 pm

Bengaluru

Sehri- 05:08 am

Iftar- 06:32 pm