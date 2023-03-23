Ramadan 2023: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 24, 25 in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna

The most pious festival of the Islamic religion – Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims across the country. The holy month will start on March 22 and end on April 21 and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the evening of April 21 or April 22. Muslims consider this month to be an opportunity to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Thousands of individuals are said to experience joy and happiness during the month-long religious festival. During this month, Muslims observe fasting (which is known as Roza) while abstaining from food and water. All Muslims who observe Roza begin their fast with the sehri meal, which is eaten before dawn. The evening meal, or iftar, is how they should break their fast. Dinner must be eaten after the sun goes down.

By keeping Roza, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah. At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims make some donations to the disadvantaged people. These donations have to be made before starting the celebrations for Eid.

Besides this, Muslims engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran to please Allah. They also enjoy time with friends and family over lavish iftar and sehri meals.

The time of sunrise and sunset changes every day and hence it is important to know the time of sehri and iftar.

Srinagar

Sehri: 5:07 AM

Iftar: 6:45 PM

Mumbai

Sehri: 5:27 AM

Iftar: 6:51 PM

Patna

Sehri: 04:37 am

Iftar: 06:02 pm

Delhi

Sehri: 5:03 AM

Iftar: 6:35 PM

Noida

Sehri: 5:04 AM

Iftar: 6:35 PM

Kolkata

Sehri: 4:23 AM

Iftar: 5:50 PM

Ajmer

Sehri: 5:15 AM

Iftar: 6:45 PM

Prayagraj

Sehri: 4:47 AM

Iftar: 6:16 PM

Meerut

Sehri: 5:00 AM

Iftar: 6:33 PM

Lucknow

Sehri: 04:52 am

Iftar: 06:19 pm

Agra

Sehri: 5:01 AM

Iftar: 6:31 PM

Ahmedabad

Sehri: 5:25 AM

Iftar: 6:53 PM

Malwa

Sehri: 5:06 AM

Iftar: 6:21 PM

Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:05 AM

Iftar: 6:29 PM

Aligarh

Sehri: 5:00 AM

Iftar: 6:31 PM

Each country will celebrate Eid-ul-fitr on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sighting.

Ramadan Begins: March 22, Wednesday

Ramadan Ends: April 21, Friday

Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday

Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday