Ramadan 2023: Sehri and Iftar timings for March 24, 25 in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna

Ramadan 2023 Sehri and Iftar Fasting Time Table in India: Different cities across the country has different times for moon rise and moonset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

The most pious festival of the Islamic religion – Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims across the country. The holy month will start on March 22 and end on April 21 and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the evening of April 21 or April 22. Muslims consider this month to be an opportunity to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.
 
Thousands of individuals are said to experience joy and happiness during the month-long religious festival. During this month, Muslims observe fasting (which is known as Roza) while abstaining from food and water. All Muslims who observe Roza begin their fast with the sehri meal, which is eaten before dawn. The evening meal, or iftar, is how they should break their fast. Dinner must be eaten after the sun goes down.
 
By keeping Roza, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah. At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims make some donations to the disadvantaged people. These donations have to be made before starting the celebrations for Eid.
 
Besides this, Muslims engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran to please Allah. They also enjoy time with friends and family over lavish iftar and sehri meals.
 
The time of sunrise and sunset changes every day and hence it is important to know the time of sehri and iftar.
 
Srinagar
Sehri: 5:07 AM
Iftar: 6:45 PM
 
Mumbai
Sehri: 5:27 AM
Iftar: 6:51 PM
 
Patna
Sehri: 04:37 am
Iftar: 06:02 pm
 
Delhi  
Sehri: 5:03 AM
Iftar: 6:35 PM
 
Noida 
Sehri: 5:04 AM
Iftar: 6:35 PM
 
Kolkata
Sehri: 4:23 AM
Iftar: 5:50 PM
 
Ajmer
Sehri: 5:15 AM
Iftar: 6:45 PM
 
Prayagraj
Sehri: 4:47 AM
Iftar: 6:16 PM
 
Meerut
Sehri: 5:00 AM
Iftar: 6:33 PM
 
Lucknow
Sehri: 04:52 am
Iftar: 06:19 pm
 
Agra
Sehri: 5:01 AM
Iftar: 6:31 PM
 
Ahmedabad
Sehri: 5:25 AM
Iftar: 6:53 PM
 
Malwa
Sehri: 5:06 AM
Iftar: 6:21 PM
 
Hyderabad
Sehri: 5:05 AM
Iftar: 6:29 PM
 
Aligarh
Sehri: 5:00 AM
Iftar: 6:31 PM
 
Each country will celebrate Eid-ul-fitr on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sighting.
 
Ramadan Begins: March 22, Wednesday
Ramadan Ends: April 21, Friday
Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday
Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday
