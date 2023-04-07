Search icon
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 8 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities

Check out the state-wise list of Sehri and Iftar timings for April 8 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Meerut, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Aligarh and other regions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Photo: File

Followers of Islam are celebrating the holy month of devotion called Ramadan or Ramzan all across the world. Similarly, in many Indian regions such as Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Banglore and more, the celebration of Ramadan is in full swing.

On April 8, Muslims in the community will observe the 16th Roza, or Ramzan fast. This year's holy month of Ramadan began on March 24. Muslims from all over the world observe roza, or a fast, during the month of Ramadan. Those who observe fast rise early in order to prepare their sehri, or first meal. They wait until dusk to eat or drink. In the evening, they break their fast with iftar meal .

Thus, being aware of the Sehri and Iftar times is necessary for keeping fast. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in various Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad, due to variations in the hours of sunset and sunrise.

Check out the state-wise list of Sehri and Iftar timings for April 8 here:

Delhi 

Sehri- 04.42 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

Noida 

Sehri- 04.42 am
Iftar- 06:43 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:12 am
Iftar- 06:54 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:52 am
Iftar- 06:32 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:30 am
Iftar- 06:28 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:48 am
Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:06 am
Iftar- 05:55 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:15 am
Iftar- 06:10 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:50 am
Iftar- 06:51 pm

Agra

Sehri- 04:41 am
Iftar- 06:41 pm

Meerut

Sehri- 04:40 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

Aligarh

Sehri- 04:40 am
Iftar- 06:41 pm

Kanpur

Sehri- 04:33 am
Iftar- 06:31 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:42 am
Iftar- 07:04 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 04:49 am
Iftar- 06:42 pm



 

