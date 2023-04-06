Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 7 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions

Check out the Sehri and Iftar timings for April 7 in Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna and other major regions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 7 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions
Photo: File (Image for representation)

Worldwide, Muslims are fervently commemorating the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Ramadan, commonly referred to as Ramzan, began in March and will continue through April in India this year. The 14th Roza of Ramadan is today. Muslims across the nation are fervently and joyously commemorating the holy month of Ramzan in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, and other cities.

Muslim community members will mark the 15th Roza, or Ramzan fast, tomorrow. Ramadan, a sacred month, started on March 24 of this year.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims around the globe observe roza, or a fast. They get up early to make their sehri, or first meal. They don't eat or drink anything until dusk. They break their fast with dates and water in the evening. Later, they eat their iftar, or evening meal. Hence, keeping a fast requires knowledge of the Sehri and Iftar times. Muslims often ponder the Prophet Mohammed's teachings during the month of Ramadan.

Because of differences in the hours of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in a number of Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad.

Check out the Sehri and Iftar timings for April 7 here:

Delhi 

Sehri- 04.44 am
Iftar- 06:43 pm

Noida 

Sehri- 04.43 am
Iftar- 06:42 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:13 am
Iftar- 06:55 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:52 am
Iftar- 06:31 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:32 am
Iftar- 06:27 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:49 am
Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:07 am
Iftar- 05:55 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:16 am
Iftar- 06:10 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:52 am
Iftar- 06:48 pm

READ | In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
5 automakers to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.