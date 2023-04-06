Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 7 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Worldwide, Muslims are fervently commemorating the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Ramadan, commonly referred to as Ramzan, began in March and will continue through April in India this year. The 14th Roza of Ramadan is today. Muslims across the nation are fervently and joyously commemorating the holy month of Ramzan in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, and other cities.

Muslim community members will mark the 15th Roza, or Ramzan fast, tomorrow. Ramadan, a sacred month, started on March 24 of this year.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims around the globe observe roza, or a fast. They get up early to make their sehri, or first meal. They don't eat or drink anything until dusk. They break their fast with dates and water in the evening. Later, they eat their iftar, or evening meal. Hence, keeping a fast requires knowledge of the Sehri and Iftar times. Muslims often ponder the Prophet Mohammed's teachings during the month of Ramadan.

Because of differences in the hours of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in a number of Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad.

Check out the Sehri and Iftar timings for April 7 here:

Delhi

Sehri- 04.44 am

Iftar- 06:43 pm

Noida

Sehri- 04.43 am

Iftar- 06:42 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:13 am

Iftar- 06:55 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:52 am

Iftar- 06:31 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:32 am

Iftar- 06:27 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:49 am

Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:07 am

Iftar- 05:55 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:16 am

Iftar- 06:10 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:52 am

Iftar- 06:48 pm

