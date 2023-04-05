Search icon
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 6 in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, other cities

Ramadan 2023: Throughout this Islamic month, Muslims wish each other by greeting ‘Ramadan Kareem’ and ‘Ramadan Mubarak’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Ramadan 2023: The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is currently underway. It started on March 23 in India and will culminate on April 2. Ramadan is considered the most important month among Muslims. 

During this month, Muslims keep ‘roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking. As per the Islamic rules, Muslims who keep roza must not eat anything after sunrise. They must eat their first meal, which is known as ‘sehri’, before sunrise. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Subsequently, they have their evening meal called iftaar.

Hence, the times of sehri and iftar are important for fasting. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the sehri and iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states. Check out the timings below:

Sehri and Iftar timings for April 6:

Delhi

Sehri- 04:45 am
Iftar- 06:46 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:14 am
Iftar- 06:54 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:55 am
Iftar- 06:46 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:32 am
Iftar- 06:28 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:45 am
Iftar- 07:02 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:50 am
Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:08 am
Iftar- 05:54 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:17 am
Iftar- 06:09 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:53 am
Iftar- 06:50 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 04:51 am
Iftar- 06:41 pm

Indore

Sehri- 04:58 am
Iftar- 06:45 pm

Pune

Sehri- 05:11 am
Iftar- 06:50 pm

Bengaluru

Sehri- 05:01 am
Iftar- 06:33 pm

