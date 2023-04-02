Search icon
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 3 in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Indore, other cities

Ramadan 2023: Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the sehri and iftar times may differ in several parts of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Ramadan 2023: The month of Ramadan or Ramzan is considered the most important month among Muslims across the world. This holy month which started on March 23 in India will culminate on April 21. The month of Ramadan is a time for Muslims to identify the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast or roza. They wake up early in the morning to have their first meal called sehri. During the day, they refrain from eating or drinking until dusk. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Subsequently, they have their evening meal called iftaar. 

Hence, knowing the times of sehri and iftar is required for fasting. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the sehri and iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states. Check out the timings below:

Sehri and Iftar timings for April 3:

Delhi

Sehri- 04:48 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:17 am
Iftar- 06:53 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:58 am
Iftar- 06:45 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:36 am
Iftar- 06:26 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:50 am
Iftar- 07:00 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:56 am
Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:11 am
Iftar- 05:53 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:21 am
Iftar- 06:07 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:56 am
Iftar- 06:48 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 04:54 am
Iftar- 06:40 pm

Indore

Sehri- 05:01 am
Iftar- 06:46 pm

Pune

Sehri- 05:13 am
Iftar- 06:52 pm

Bengaluru

Sehri- 05:03 am
Iftar- 06:36 pm

