Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, which began on March 23 in India, will end on April 21. The month is regarded as the most significant by Muslims. Muslims fast and refrain from eating and drinking during this month. Muslims who observe roza refrain from eating anything after sunrise, according to Islamic law.

Before dawn, they must eat their first meal, known as sehri. By eating dates and consuming water in the evening, they break their fast. They eat their evening meal, known as iftar, later. Therefore, it is crucial to be aware of the sehri and iftar times. The sehri and iftar times may vary in various parts of India, including Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad and other Indian states, due to variations in the exact times of sunset and sunrise.

Check out the state-wise timings of Sehri and Iftar for April 14 here:

Delhi

Sehri- 04:35 am

Iftar- 06:47 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:07 am

Iftar- 06:57 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:47 am

Iftar- 06:33 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:23 am

Iftar- 06:31 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:33 am

Iftar- 07:08 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:44 am

Iftar- 06:24 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:00 am

Iftar- 05:57 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:08 am

Iftar- 06:13 pm

READ | Rongali Bihu 2023: Date, importance and how to celebrate this festival?