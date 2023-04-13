Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Check out the state-wise timings of Sehri and Iftar for April 14 here:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, which began on March 23 in India, will end on April 21. The month is regarded as the most significant by Muslims. Muslims fast and refrain from eating and drinking during this month. Muslims who observe roza refrain from eating anything after sunrise, according to Islamic law.

Before dawn, they must eat their first meal, known as sehri. By eating dates and consuming water in the evening, they break their fast. They eat their evening meal, known as iftar, later. Therefore, it is crucial to be aware of the sehri and iftar times. The sehri and iftar times may vary in various parts of India, including Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad and other Indian states, due to variations in the exact times of sunset and sunrise.

Check out the state-wise timings of Sehri and Iftar for April 14 here:

Delhi

Sehri- 04:35 am
Iftar- 06:47 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:07 am
Iftar- 06:57 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:47 am
Iftar- 06:33 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:23 am
Iftar- 06:31 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:33 am
Iftar- 07:08 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:44 am
Iftar- 06:24 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:00 am
Iftar- 05:57 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:08 am
Iftar- 06:13 pm

READ | Rongali Bihu 2023: Date, importance and how to celebrate this festival?

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.