Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 12 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Ramadan 2023: The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan which started on March 23 in India will culminate on April 21. The month is considered the most important month among Muslims.
During this month, Muslims keep roza (fast) and abstain from eating and drinking. As per the Islamic rules, Muslims who keep roza must not eat anything after sunrise. They must eat their first meal, known as sehri, before sunrise. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Later, they have their evening meal called iftaar.
Therefore, knowing the times of sehri and iftar are important. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the sehri and iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states. Check out the timings below:
Sehri and Iftar timings for April 12:
Delhi
Sehri- 04:37 am
Iftar- 06:48 pm
Mumbai
Sehri- 05:10 am
Iftar- 06:55 pm
Hyderabad
Sehri- 04:48 am
Iftar- 06:49 pm
Lucknow
Sehri- 04:25 am
Iftar- 06:31 pm
Srinagar
Sehri- 04:36 am
Iftar- 07:07 pm
Chennai
Sehri- 04:46 am
Iftar- 06:22 pm
Kolkata
Sehri- 04:02 am
Iftar- 05:56 pm
Patna
Sehri- 04:10 am
Iftar- 06:12 pm
Jaipur
Sehri- 04:46 am
Iftar- 06:53 pm
Bhopal
Sehri- 04:45 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm
Indore
Sehri- 04:52 am
Iftar- 06:50 pm
Pune
Sehri- 05:05 am
Iftar- 06:52 pm
Bengaluru
Sehri- 04:56 am
Iftar- 06:33 pm
