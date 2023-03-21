Ramadan 2023 expected to begin from March 24 in India

Ramadan 2023 in India | Photo: PTI (Representative)

In India, Ramadan or Ramzan is expected to begin on March 24. In UAE, it will begin on March 23. In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon has not been sighted, hence Ramadan 2023 will begin on the night of Wednesday (March 22) while the first day of fasting will be on Thursday (March 23).

Ramadan is celebrated on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is observed by Muslims all over the world. During this time, all Muslims follow a fast for 30 days. Ramadan is expected to begin in India on March 24 and Eid-ul-fitr will be celebrated on April 24. The date of the holy month varies from country to country.

It is believed that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad by Allah in this month. Muslims follow a fast from dawn to dusk every day and don't even drink water. It is believed that the purpose of fasting during Ramadan is to purify the soul and increase devotion to Allah. The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called iftar.

