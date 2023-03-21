Search icon
Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Crescent sighted in UAE, Qatar, no moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Ramadan is to be observed from March 23 in Dubai, UAE.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Qatar and UAE have announced the start of Ramadan will be on Thursday, March 23. The moon of Ramadan has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Hence, Thursday will be the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar that takes place for over 1 month. During this period, Muslim people fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance. They also give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged.

