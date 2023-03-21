Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Crescent sighted in UAE, Qatar, no moon sighted in Saudi Arabia (file photo)

Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Qatar and UAE have announced the start of Ramadan will be on Thursday, March 23. The moon of Ramadan has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Hence, Thursday will be the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar that takes place for over 1 month. During this period, Muslim people fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance. They also give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged.