Ramadan 2023: Holy month may begin from this date, know Eid-al-Fitr date, significance, rituals | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Ramadan 2023, the most significant Islamic month, is already coming, and festivities have already started. The Islamic calendar's ninth month is known as Ramadan, a month-long celebration. The crescent moon is first seen at the beginning of the holy month, and it is last seen on the day before Eid al-Fitr, the following day.

The month of Ramadan is observed by devotees who fast (roza) every day from dawn till sunset and then break their fast during the Eid celebrations.

Ramadan 2023: Start and End Date

Following the moon's observation above Mecca on March 22, Ramadan 2023 is set to begin that evening. Eid al-Fitr is to be observed on Saturday, April 22, 2023, following the conclusion of Ramadan on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Ramadan 2023: Significance and rituals

Ramadan is seen as a time for introspection, spiritual development, and recalling the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Fasting, or roza, is thought to increase one's faith and enable one to connect with divine power. Daylong fasting and prayer are followed throughout the duration of the holy month.

As the month of Ramadan is regarded as the one during which the Prophet Muhammad received the Quran for the first time, it has special prominence in the Islamic faith. From dawn to dusk, all food and beverages—including water—must be avoided. People break their fast with a magnificent meal called Iftar after the evening prayers.

