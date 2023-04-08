Ramadan 2023: Check Sehri, Iftar timings for April 9 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is observed by Muslims all over the world. Similar to this, Ramadan celebrations are in full swing in many Indian cities like Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, and more.

Muslims in the area will celebrate the 17th Roza, or Ramzan fast, tomorrow on April 9. The sacred month of Ramadan this year started on March 24. Over the course of the month of Ramadan, Muslims everywhere observe roza, or a fast. The sehri, or first meal, is prepared by those who observe fasting in the morning. They don't eat or drink until it gets dark. They consume the iftar meal in the evening to break their fast.

Thus, keeping a fast requires being alert of the Sehri and Iftar hours. Due to differences in the hours of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in a number of Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad.

Here's the full list of Sehri and Iftar timings in major Indian cities for April 9 here:

Delhi

Sehri- 04.41 am

Iftar- 06:44 pm

Noida

Sehri- 04.41 am

Iftar- 06:44 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:11 am

Iftar- 06:55 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:51 am

Iftar- 06:47 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:29 am

Iftar- 06:29 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:48 am

Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:05 am

Iftar- 05:55 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:14 am

Iftar- 06:11 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:49 am

Iftar- 06:51 pm

Agra

Sehri- 04:40 am

Iftar- 06:41 pm

Meerut

Sehri- 04:38 am

Iftar- 06:44 pm

Aligarh

Sehri- 04:39 am

Iftar- 06:42 pm

Kanpur

Sehri- 04:32 am

Iftar- 06:31 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:41 am

Iftar- 07:04 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 04:48 am

Iftar- 06:42 pm