Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023: Check Sehri, Iftar timings for April 9 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities

Here's the full list of Sehri and Iftar timings in major Indian cities like Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Kolkata and more for April 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Ramadan 2023: Check Sehri, Iftar timings for April 9 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities
Ramadan 2023: Check Sehri, Iftar timings for April 9 in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other cities

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is observed by Muslims all over the world. Similar to this, Ramadan celebrations are in full swing in many Indian cities like Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, and more.

Muslims in the area will celebrate the 17th Roza, or Ramzan fast, tomorrow on April 9. The sacred month of Ramadan this year started on March 24. Over the course of the month of Ramadan, Muslims everywhere observe roza, or a fast. The sehri, or first meal, is prepared by those who observe fasting in the morning. They don't eat or drink until it gets dark. They consume the iftar meal in the evening to break their fast.

Thus, keeping a fast requires being alert of the Sehri and Iftar hours. Due to differences in the hours of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in a number of Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad.

Here's the full list of Sehri and Iftar timings in major Indian cities for April 9 here:

Delhi 

Sehri- 04.41 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

Noida 

Sehri- 04.41 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:11 am
Iftar- 06:55 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:51 am
Iftar- 06:47 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:29 am
Iftar- 06:29 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:48 am
Iftar- 06:22 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:05 am
Iftar- 05:55 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:14 am
Iftar- 06:11 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 04:49 am
Iftar- 06:51 pm

Agra

Sehri- 04:40 am
Iftar- 06:41 pm

Meerut

Sehri- 04:38 am
Iftar- 06:44 pm

Aligarh

Sehri- 04:39 am
Iftar- 06:42 pm

Kanpur

Sehri- 04:32 am
Iftar- 06:31 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:41 am
Iftar- 07:04 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 04:48 am
Iftar- 06:42 pm

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.