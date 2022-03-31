Ramadan 2022: Wishes, greetings, SMS, quotes to send to your loved ones

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, will begin on April 2nd. Muslims greet one another with the greetings ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem,’ which mean a happy and generous month to you.



Fasting during Ramadan is one of the pillars of being a real Muslim, and it is a time of intense prayer and religious devotion, with Muslims, are encouraged to pray five times a day in addition to memorising the Quran.

More than 1,400 years ago, on the 27th day of Ramadan, God (as believed) delivered the Quran (Islam's holy book) to the Prophet Muhammad.

If you're away from your loved ones during the COVID lockdown, send them these touching Ramadan Kareem messages. Here are some Ramadan WhatsApp messages, greetings, and wishes to share with your friends and family:



1. In the month of Ramadan, I'm wishing you 4 weeks of blessings, 30 days of clemency, and 720 hours of enlightenment. Ramadan Mubarak!

2. Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you

3. After Eid-ul-fitr, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety. Enjoy every purifying moment of Ramadan! Be blessed!

4. As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

5. Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!

6. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Ramadan Mubarak!

7. Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you! May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you.

8. May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage that will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!